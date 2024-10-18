UP govt has failed on law and order front: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to maintain law and order in the state and provide security to the common man. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the UP govt on many issues. (HT file)

In a statement issued on Friday evening, he alleged, “The BJP government spreads hatred and discrimination. They even protect criminals and are the ones who spoil social harmony. This government has not done any work in the interest of the people in last eight years.”

“There is no credibility of the ruling party among the people. Incidents of crime are on the rise. Murder, robbery, rape and inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak. Health services have worsened and development work has come to a grinding halt,” the SP chief alleged.

“Farmers, youth, poor are all troubled. There is a lot of resentment among the people against the BJP. To divert the attention of the people from basic problems, the UP government is engaged in dividing the society and misleading the people,” he further alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that the ruling party was committing atrocities against political opponents through police by filing false cases.

“The BJP is trying to scare people by fake encounters. The truth is that after facing defeat in the 2024 LS polls in UP, it does not want to face byelections. Now, through anti-social elements, it is creating violence and chaos at various places,” he alleged.