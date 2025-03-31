U.P. govt’s statewide crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws, autos

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos in the state from Tuesday (April 1). The crackdown will continue until April 30. An official spokesman said the step is being taken following directives from CM Yogi Adityanath. (For Representation)

An official spokesman said the step is being taken following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting held here recently. He warned the officers against any negligence while reaffirming security and law and order as top priorities of the state government.

Yogi said unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos have been involved in several accidents. Following directives from the chief minister, the transport commissioner instructed all police commissioners, district magistrates, and senior superintendents of police to conduct the campaign.

He expressed concern over road accidents and stressed the need to prevent minors from driving vehicles and called for the mandatory verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers. He also directed that transport department officials be included in district-level task forces to ensure effective implementation.

The state transport department, according to transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh, will closely monitor the campaign. The designated nodal officers will oversee its execution. Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer at the headquarters and will oversee district-level operations daily.

District-level officers, including divisional transport officers (administration/enforcement), have been tasked with ensuring the campaign’s success. A progress report will be submitted to the government every Friday.