UP govt to set up ‘Mango Park’ in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state government has announced plans to establish a mango park in Lucknow. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has undertaken the ambitious task of developing this park over 15 acres in Kalli West, near Kisan Path on Rae Bareli Road, with an estimated budget of approximately ₹18 crore, according to a government spokesperson. Model of the Mango Park. (Sourced)

The park will feature 2068 mango trees comprising 108 different species. On Independence Day (August 15), chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also plant saplings here. As part of Mission Amrit 2.0, the park aims to showcase 108 varieties such as Amrapali, Ambika, Dussehri, and Chausa. This initiative by the Yogi government will provide a unique opportunity to witness such a diverse collection of mango species in one place.

Mango Museum and Mango Haat

Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh has revealed plans to establish a 400-square-metre Mango Museum within the park. This dedicated space will not only offer visitors the chance to admire and savour mangoes, but also serve as an educational venue. Through digital mediums, It will showcase details about 775 mango species cultivated across the country .

In addition to the museum, a ‘Mango Haat’ will be set up to promote the sale of mango products. For this, the help of the UP horticulture department and the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture, Rehmankheda will also be taken. ‘Mango Kiosks’ will also be set up here as per the requirement, offering visitors an opportunity to savour various mango-based products.

This Mango Park will have unique elements to enhance its charm. Pathways throughout the park will be named after different mango species. Mango-shaped lights will illuminate the park, adding to its distinctive ambience. Visitors will be welcomed by a grand stone carved as a mango at the entrance. Additionally, plans include creating four mango murals and one tree mural within the park, further enriching its aesthetic appeal and thematic focus on mangoes.

1930 sq metre pond

A pond spanning 1930 square metres will be constructed, with aquatic plants such as water lilies and lotus, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the Mango Park. In addition to mango trees, the park will have 18,828 plants, transforming it into a biodiversity hub. Surrounding the park’s boundary walls, shade-giving species like banyan, amaltas, gulmohar and peepal will be planted.

Furthermore, using the Miyawaki method, 1260 plants representing 20 different species including mango, guava, amla, jamun, maulshree, sheesham, Ashoka, hibiscus, kinnow , peepal, fig, karanja, behada, lemon, and karonda will also be cultivated within the park, contributing to its greenery and ecological diversity.

17 swings for children

In accordance with CM Yogi’s vision, efforts are underway to make the Mango Park appealing to children. Plans include installing 17 swings for children . Additionally, ample benches will be provided throughout the park for visitors to relax and enjoy the surroundings. The park is set to become a major attraction for both locals and visitors from across the country

The primary goal of establishing the Mango Park is to educate people about mangoes and highlight their Ayurvedic significance. On August 15, 2024, a grand plantation ceremony is scheduled. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event.

The Mango Park, combining the beauty of mangoes with natural surroundings, is slated for completion by the end of 2025. It is expected to become a major attraction for both residents of the state and tourists from across the country and around the globe.