UP M-Sand Policy-2024 implemented to save environment

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented the much awaited M Sand Policy- 2024. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Reviewing the working of the geology and mining department, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed the officers to promote ‘M-Sand’ (manufactured sand) as an alternative to river sand, in June. “Our effort should be to promote sustainable development without harming the environment and river ecosystems,” he said.

Director geology and mining department, Uttar Pradesh, Mala Srivastava, said that keeping in view the intention of the government and accessibility to consumers, the M-Sand Policy -2024 has been implemented. The policy will play an important role in speeding up development and construction work in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh M-Sand Policy-2024 has been promulgated to encourage the production of manufactured sand i.e. artificial sand, as an alternative to the sand found in the river bed. With the promulgation and implementation of this policy, the Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department will also have an important contribution in making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy,” she said.

Artificial sand is produced by grinding rock and stone. According to the National Sand Mining Framework, 2018, and the Bureau of Indian Standards, the chemical properties and strength of M Sand are similar to that of river sand and can be applied in a similar manner, she said.

The clay and silt content in river sand is approximately 0.45%, while in M Sand it is approximately 0.2%. The water absorption in river sand is 1.15%, while in M Sand it is approximately 1.6%. The strength of concrete made from M Sand is also marginally higher than river sand. The strength of mortar made from M Sand is higher than that of river sand.

Srivastava said, the objectives of promoting employment opportunities and economic development can be promoted with providing incentives to set up M-Sand units under the micro and medium industries sector.

According to M-Sand Policy-2024, “M-Sand production units will be recognised as industrial units as per the rules under Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy, 2022 and Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022,” she said.

The UP Geology and Mining Department will organise conferences in all the divisional headquarters of the state to create awareness among the people about M Sand and to encourage entrepreneurs to set up M Sand units, she said.