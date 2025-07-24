UP ministers not concerned about public issues: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government ministers were busy fulfilling their political ambitions instead of taking care of the work of their respective departments. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government is making a record of failures. Health services are in a shambles. The power system has collapsed. The education system has been ruined. The ministers of the BJP government are busy fulfilling their political ambitions instead of departmental work. They are not concerned about public issues,” Yadav alleged in a statement.

“The condition of the health department in the state is very bad. Patients are not getting treatment in hospitals. There is a lack of resources in hospitals and medical colleges. There is already a shortage of professors, doctors, other medical and technical staff in various institutions. Doctors are resigning in medical colleges every day. Negligence is at its peak,” he further alleged.

Posting a video of a dog roaming around in government buildings, he alleged, “Dogs are seen roaming in the buildings and hospitals of the health department across the state. Due to lack of treatment in government hospitals, patients are forced to go to private hospitals where they are being looted in the name of treatment. The government and the health minister are directly responsible for the poor condition of the health department in the state.”

The SP chief said his party was constantly raising the issues of health, electricity, education and poor law and order, alleging that the UP government was not paying any heed to them.

“Recently, when the people of the state surrounded the power minister at various places, he came to know the ground reality. Why did the eyes of the power minister remain closed till then? But now it is too late. In its nine-year tenure, the BJP has brought Uttar Pradesh to the brink of ruin in every field,” he alleged.