U.P. preparing action plan to curb burning of crop residue

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is preparing an action plan to curb the annual crop residue burning by farmers. Those found contributing to air pollution through crop burning in the coming weeks will face penalties. (Pic for representation)

Principal secretary, agriculture, Ravindra said, “The months of October and November see a significant increase in incidents of burning of crop residue every year. We are making an action plan to effectively deal with the situation.” He said detailed guidelines had already been issued in this regard.

As per the guidelines, a cell is to be constituted at the government and district levels for daily monitoring, ensuring that no straw/agricultural waste is burnt.

“Along with this, farmers should be made aware of the harm caused to soil, climate and human health by burning straw and strict action should be taken against those farmers who burn straw despite this,” said the government order issued recently.

The Supreme Court, in its writ petition (Civil) No. 13029/1985 M.C. Mehta vs. Union of India and others, and the National Green Tribunal in its original Application No. 666/2018 Smt. Ganga Lalwani vs. Union of India and others, mandated the prevention of air pollution caused by burning crop residue.

“In view of the possibility of stubble/crop residue burning after the harvesting of kharif crops (paddy, maize, millet, etc.) and sugarcane in the coming months in the state, we have asked the officials concerned to comply with the directions aimed at curbing the crop burning practice,” Ravindra said.

He, however, claimed that the number of crop burning incidents were gradually coming down every year.