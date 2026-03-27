The Uttar Pradesh government has released ₹3.82 crore as the fourth installment to the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow, significantly advancing its push to modernise forensic infrastructure and strengthen scientific investigation capabilities across the state. UP releases ₹3.82 cr fourth installment to boost forensic capabilities in state

The latest tranche is part of a total sanctioned outlay of ₹15.31 crore for the financial year 2025–26 under the non-salary grant-in-aid head. The home department approval granted in the order dated March 25 (Wednesday) following a proposal from police headquarters and the institute’s director, underscores the state’s focus on building robust forensic support for policing.

Senior home officials privy to the development stated that a substantial portion of the funds has been earmarked for procuring advanced equipment for key divisions, including biology, serology, toxicology, and physics laboratories. Officials said these upgrades are expected to significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency, and turnaround time of forensic examinations—critical components in criminal investigations.

In addition to high-end instruments, the funding also covers essential consumables such as kits, glassware, and plasticware required for routine forensic work. These provisions aim to ensure uninterrupted laboratory operations and timely processing of case evidence.

A key highlight of the allocation is dedicated funding for the institute’s advanced DNA laboratory. Resources have been set aside for DNA profiling systems, genetic analysers, and specialised chemicals. This is expected to enhance the state’s capacity to handle complex cases involving biological evidence, including sexual assault, homicide, and identity verification. Officials indicated that strengthening DNA analysis capabilities will contribute to more reliable evidence generation and improved conviction outcomes in the criminal justice system.

Training and operational support

Beyond infrastructure, the government has allocated ₹30 lakh for training 600 police personnel in crime scene management. This initiative is aimed at improving evidence collection, preservation, and handling at the field level—often a critical weak link in investigations.

The grant also covers a range of operational expenses, including electricity bills, fuel for vehicles and generators, housekeeping, office expenditure, and contingency costs. Funds have additionally been earmarked for procurement of software related to research verification and plagiarism checks.

The institute will also utilise the funds to strengthen its institutional capacity through the purchase of multifunction printers, advanced IT workstations, and electronic equipment for hostel facilities.

Provisions have also been made for organising international workshops and seminars, including travel and hospitality for participants, to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The government has laid down detailed guidelines to ensure transparency and accountability in fund utilisation. All procurement must adhere to prescribed procedures and comply with policies related to micro, small, and medium enterprises. Authorities have been directed to prevent duplication of funding, ensure quality standards in purchases, and complete expenditure within the sanctioned timeline ending March 31, 2026. The funds must be used strictly for designated purposes in accordance with financial rules and government orders.

Officials said the investment reflects a sustained effort to integrate scientific rigor into policing.