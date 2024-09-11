UP set to showcase its policies at Semicon India 2024

Lucknow:The Uttar Pradesh government is set to showcase its policies, including the UP Semiconductor Policy 2024, at the three-day Semicon India 2024 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate at the India Expo Mart, Greater NOIDA on Wednesday. The three-day Semicon India 2024 (exhibition and conference) will provide an opportunity for one-to-one discussions with the semiconductor manufacturers. (Pic for representation)

Two other major events being held at the same venue include Electronica India and Productronica India.

Besides having discussions on smart manufacturing, development of indigenous wireless module, development of workforce and advanced packaging, the three-day Semicon India 2024 (exhibition and conference) will provide an opportunity for one-to-one discussions with the semiconductor manufacturers.

The state government, which came up with the UP Semiconductor Policy 2024 early this year, announcing incentives for the investors, has already received 4-5 proposals involving investment of ₹40,000 crore which are being processed at various stages.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached the Greater NOIDA region on Tuesday, reviewed preparations for the Semicon India 2024 with senior officers of state government. A team of senior officers has also reached Greater NOIDA to assist the CM at the one-to-one meetings with the investors there.

As India is a rising player in the field of semiconductor industry, the state government is making all efforts to make the state a hub for the same. There are indications that the regional chip market may grow to over USD 55 billion by 2026. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s sector 10 is considered suitable for the semiconductor manufacturing units.

The state government is also hosting Electronics India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 11 to 13 to boost U.P’s global image. The international trade fair, one of the largest in South Asia, will showcase electronic components, systems, applications and solutions from 872 exhibitors from across the globe. Leading companies from 24 countries, including the USA, Taiwan, Turkey, and Singapore will take part in the event.

Electronica India 2024 will have spotlight over 52 key sectors in the electronics industry, including 3D printing, additive manufacturing, automotive and EV technology, component mounting, coil ware production, display and LED, electronic manufacturing services, hybrid component manufacturing, semiconductors and wireless technology.

The event features participation from companies across the globe, including India, Albania, Armenia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

The Electronica India 2024 will host 49 leading companies, such as ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp., a prominent Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer, alongside 23 firms from the USA, including AI Technology Inc. and 24 companies from China, including Messe Munchen Shanghai Corporation Limited. The IT and Electronics Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government and UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC) will actively participate in the event. The department is setting up a 145-square-metre pavilion. The programme will feature a series of conferences and interactive sessions, with key events including e-Mobility, e-Future, and India PCB tech conferences.

Productronica India provides an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s growing stature in the electronics industry to top global companies and investors, positioning the state as a premier investment destination. Various conferences will be held on topics such as PCB and EMS, Surface Mount Technology (SMT), cables-coils and hybrid systems, semiconductors, and future production technologies. About 58 per cent of attendees will be international visitors while 54 per cent of exhibitors will represent foreign companies.