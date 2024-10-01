U.P.: Special cleanliness bike rally flagged off from Raj Bhavan

A special cleanliness bike rally was taken out from Raj Bhavan here under “Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada-2024” on Monday. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, the additional chief secretary to the governor, flagged off the rally. All the employees of the Raj Bhavan participated in it. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, the additional chief secretary to the governor, flagged off the rally. (Sourced)

The objective was to spread the message of cleanliness and realise the goal of Swachh Bharat.

Held under the inspiration and guidance of governor Anandiben Patel, the rally started from the Raj Bhavan that took a U-turn via Bandariya Bagh Square, Golf Club, 1090 and Samta Moolak roundabout before culminating from where it had started.

Addressing the rally, Bobde said “Swachhata Abhiyan” is an important step towards making the country healthy and clean. Such events increase awareness in the society. All the members involved in the rally took a pledge to understand their responsibility towards cleanliness and promote it.