UP to face intense heat spell for next five days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert as Uttar Pradesh braces for a gradual rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected to sweep across much of the state over the coming five days alongside unusually warm nights. Women cover their faces to shield against scorching heat in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

“In view of the weather remaining predominantly dry over the coming week coupled with a likely rise in temperatures after April 21, there is a possibility of isolated heatwave conditions occurring across the state over the next five days,” said Aul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

The warning comes as several districts recorded temperatures well above normal on Monday. Prayagraj remained the hottest place in the state for the second consecutive day, registering a maximum of 44.4°C, 4.5 degrees above normal. A day earlier, on Sunday, it had recorded 44.6°C, the second highest in the country and the highest in the state, 4.7 degrees above normal. Varanasi BHU and Bahraich followed with 44°C and 42.2°C respectively, both 4.8 and 4.7 degrees above normal.

Other areas including Barabanki, Sultanpur, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi experienced intense heat, though temperatures remained marginally below the heatwave classification threshold. Sultanpur recorded 43.3 degrees, while Banda logged 43 degrees. Azamgarh, Jhansi, Varanasi airport and Fursatganj recorded 42.9, 42.6, 42.5 and 42.5 degrees respectively.

The meteorological department classifies a heatwave when maximum temperatures reach at least 4.5 degrees above normal and cross 40°C, or touch 45°C or higher. “Heatwaves are very likely at isolated places during day time over Uttar Pradesh. Warm nights are very likely at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh,” the met department’s evening bulletin stated.

An anticyclone positioned near Interior Maharashtra is driving warm air currents into the lower troposphere, pushing maximum temperatures across the state above 40°C.

The state capital recorded 41.6 degrees on Monday, 3.1 degrees above normal, with the night temperature at 24 degrees, 2.4 degrees higher than usual. Forecasts suggest mainly clear skies ahead with day and night temperatures hovering around 41 and 24 degrees respectively.

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to sun and maintain hydration to counter the heatwave conditions.