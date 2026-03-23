UPSRTC opens doors for women, 2,584 conductor posts on offer

In a push to expand employment opportunities for women, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced recruitment for 2,584 posts of bus conductors on a contractual basis. The hiring will be done without any written examination, with selection based purely on merit. To facilitate the recruitment process, UPSRTC will organise employment fairs across several districts between March 25 and April 1. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

According to the official notification, women who have passed Intermediate (Class 12) will be eligible to apply, provided they also hold a CCC (Course on Computer Concepts) certificate. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Intermediate examination.

Transport minister (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh said the recruitment drive has been designed to make jobs more accessible for women. He added that selected candidates will be posted in depots located in their home districts, allowing them to work closer to their families.

The corporation has also introduced provisions to reward additional qualifications. Candidates with NCC ‘B’ certificates, NSS certificates, or those who have received state or national awards in Bharat Scouts and Guides will be given an additional 5% weightage in the merit list. Apart from this, it will be mandatory for applicants to be associated with either the Uttar Pradesh National Rural Livelihood Mission or the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission.

In terms of remuneration, selected candidates will be paid ₹2.16 per kilometre, in line with existing contractual staff. Those completing 5,000 km of duty in 22 working days in a month will be eligible for an additional incentive of ₹3,000. Other benefits include EPF, free travel pass and night allowance.

To facilitate the recruitment process, UPSRTC will organise employment fairs across several districts between March 25 and April 1. These fairs will be held in cities including Saharanpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Meerut, Lucknow and Gorakhpur, among others.