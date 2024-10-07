UPSRTC to launch Margdarshi app before Diwali

The UP State Road Transport Corporation’s Margdarshi app for bus tracking is finally going to be launched before Diwali, said the authorities, announcing it as a gift to all passengers this festive season. This free app will enable passengers to livetrack all UPSRTC buses on their phone. (Pic for representation only)

While announcing this, UP transport minister Dayashankar Singh said that it will also be linked to the UP Police Emergency Response Service, which will be available through the digital panic button available on the app.

He said, “This project has been operated with the grant received from Nirbhaya Fund of the Government of India. In view of the goal of safety for women, physical panic buttons have also been installed in 5,000 UPSRTC buses which are integrated to Dial 112 of the police headquarters.”

The UPSRTC media in-charge ARM Ashish Singh said that the app was in the final testing process, and the corporation was targeting to launch the app just before Diwali.

Additionally, the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India, has announced another scheme to make road journey safer, announced Pushpasen Satyarthi, additional transport commissioner (road safety).

He reiterated that one of the leading causes of death in the country is road accidents, with the incidence in Uttar Pradesh being one of the highest in the country.

“The corporation has several corrective measures, awareness programmes, and regulations to prevent road accidents, and despite taking the taking action against the defaulters, it still happens,” said Satyarthi. He explained that the Centre’s new scheme, ‘Scheme of financial assistance for administering Road Safety Advocacy’ will allow private or public organisations and NGOs to apply for government funding to do work in the field of raising awareness in road safety.

He further said, “This situation is very worrying. The main causes of road accidents are overspeeding, use of mobile phones, driving in the wrong direction and driving under the influence of alcohol. The role of NGOs and other institutions along with government departments is very important to make citizens aware about road safety.”