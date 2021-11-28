UPTET: Opposition hits out at state government over paper leak

The Opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the state government after the UPTET-2021 was cancelled due to a question paper leak.

Taking a jibe at the state government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Cancellation of UPTET 2021 exam paper due to leak is playing with the future of 20 lakh unemployed candidates. Paper leaks, cancellation of examination and results are common in the BJP regime. UP is at the peak of corruption in education sector. There will be a change for unemployed youth in 2022.”

In a tweet, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the cancellation of UPTET for the recruitment of teachers in Uttar Pradesh is a very serious matter.

“The UP government should take this latest incident very seriously and get a high level inquiry done at the earliest and ensure strict legal punishment to the culprits. The government should ensure a solid system to conduct this examination as soon as possible,” Mayawati added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Due to UPTET question paper leak, the hard work of lakhs of candidates got ruined. Every time the question paper got out, Yogi Adityanath’s government saved the big fish involved in corruption.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, in a tweet, said, “This is a stupid joke with lakhs of hardworking students. The youth of Uttar Pradesh is fed up with paper leak.”

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad tweeted, “Around 21 lakh candidates had reached hundreds of kilometres away in cold to take the exam. Who will take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to candidates? First, there aren’t enough vacancies and if it all there are any, then question paper gets leaked. First the paper of inspector recruitment was leaked and now that of UPTET.”

He also said, “It is our demand that whenever the exam is held the next time, the state government should provide adequate bus facilities so that candidates may reach exam centre without much inconvenience. The government should also make arrangements for their accommodation and food.”