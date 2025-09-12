UPITS expanding its ambit every year since its debut in 2023: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) became grander every year since its debut in 2023 in terms of scale, influence and participation, said the state government on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the first edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, in Greater Noida, in 2023. (File)

Steady rise in exhibitors, visitors and foreign buyers points towards the state’s emergence as a new hub for investment, trade, and global recognition in just three years.

The third edition of UPITS will be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. More than an exhibition, UPITS has become a stage to showcase the state’s industrial, agricultural, and cultural strengths to the world. The growing participation each year reflects the rapid expansion of the state’s industrial landscape, said the state government.

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the first UPITS in 2023. The event turned out to be a historic step for the state’s industrial sector. Around 70,000 B2B visitors attended the first edition of the UPITS, including big names from the industry and business world.

Over 237,000 business-to-consumer (B2C) visitors showed keen interest in the domestic market. Nearly 1,914 exhibitors showcased their products and services, and more than 400 foreign buyers explored new opportunities in international trade.

The success of the first edition of the UPITS had set the stage for a grander event in 2024.

Inaugurated by the then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the second UPITS showcased its growing scale and impact. The B2B visitors crossed the one lakh mark, nearly double the previous year, while B2C visitors exceeded 3 lakh.

The number of exhibitors rose to 2,122, reflecting clear growth from the inaugural edition. Over 350 foreign buyers also participated, providing the state’s businesses with wider international exposure.

This edition firmly established UPITS as not just a national event but a major international trade platform.

The third edition of UPITS in 2025 is set to be the largest and most impressive yet. The ambitious targets laid out by the organizers highlight the event’s growing stature.

Over five lakh visitors are expected this year, including 2.5 lakh B2B and three lakh B2C participants.

Exhibitors will cross the 2,500 mark, while more than 500 foreign buyers are expected, supported by dedicated meeting halls for seamless interaction.