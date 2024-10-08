Uttar Pradesh constructs 35.88 L houses under PMAY-G since 2016-17

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a total of 35.88 lakh houses have been constructed in Uttar Pradesh since 2016-17, while 72,000 are still under construction against a target of 36.60 lakh houses for the period up to 2024-25, officials said during a state-level monitoring committee meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh here on Monday. The scheme has benefited marginalised communities, including 47,795 houses for Musahar families, 4,838 for Van Tangiya, 3,233 for Tharu, 29,923 for Kol, 6,979 for Sahariya, 5,367 for Chero, 1,584 for Baiga, 2,220 for Nat, 63 for Pachaia Lohar, 155 for Gadhiya Lohar, and 175 for Boksa tribal families. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“Additionally, around 27,000 houses remain incomplete as of 2023-24. Model houses have been completed in 410 development blocks, and construction is ongoing in 144 blocks,” officials informed.

Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, between 2018-19 and 2023-24, a total of 2.52 lakh houses have been completed out of the target of 2.57 lakh, while 3,929 houses are under construction.

Furthermore, houses were allotted to 5,021 families affected by leprosy, 78,101 affected by natural disasters, 249 impacted by Kala-azar, 674 by JE and AES, and 71,056 to differently-abled persons.