Uttar Pradesh gets this year’s 13th medical college

Uttar Pradesh has got permission to start admissions to another medical college, 13th this year, in Sonbhadra from the current academic session. “We have got the permission for medical college in Sonbhadra,” said director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh, Kinjal Singh. The medical college at Sonbhadra will have 100 MBBS seats. (For Representation)

“After due examination of the documents and submissions made by the appellant, the central government has decided to direct the National Medical Commission to issue Letter of Permission to the Autonomous State Medical College, Sonbhadra, for starting with 100 MBBS seats for 2024- 25,” said the order from Union health ministry issued on Monday.

The seats will be available in present and next round of counselling. This takes number of MBBS seats in UP to 11, 300. The director general medical education had filed an appeal with the Union health ministry to review the decision denying permission to the said college.

After first inspection of the college and based on the inspection report dated June 24, a letter of disapproval came in July citing deficiency of teaching faculty tutors/residents/demonstrators and faculty. First appeal and then the second appeal were filed against the order dated July 31 passed by the National Medical Commission.

The director general, medical education, in its second appeal informed that at present there are 32 faculty available in the college. Further, the college is making continuous efforts to augment faculty and four rounds of faculty recruitment as well as daily walk in interviews for recruitment on contractual basis are being conducted to adhere to the faculty requirements as per norms.