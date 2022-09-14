Uttar Pradesh: Parties to launch campaigns against madrasa survey

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Peace Party and Rashtriya Ulama Council have decided to launch a campaign and mobilise people to oppose a survey of madrasas that kicked off in the state on Monday. Despite their smaller presence in the state, these parties have significant influence over people from the Muslim community in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Peace Party chief Dr Mohammad Ayub said party leaders and workers have launched an awareness campaign in the East U.P. districts to enlighten the community over the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s order on the madrasa survey. It’s a plan to polarise the Hindu and Muslim communities on the issue, he observed.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is aware of the fact that people from the weaker section of the Muslim community are not in a financial position to admit their wards to regular schools. With the help of donations, madrasa management give free education, food and lodging facilities to students. Free education for every child is the Constitutional responsibility of the government. Instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, the government is trying to close madrasas,” he said

The national president of Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC), Maulana Aamir Rashadi Madani, said there was an uneasiness in the Muslim community over the survey of madrasas across the state. “Muslim bodies and organisations running madrasa should join hands to oppose the state government order. It’s a conspiracy against the Muslim community, and we will have to prepare a work plan to challenge the government plan to close madrasas,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the survey of madrasas as a “mini- NRC” and said the U.P government was harassing the Muslim community in the name of a survey. AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali is holding meetings in various districts to mobilise people from the Muslim community over the issue and gear up the party cadre for the upcoming urban local bodies election, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday launched the survey, with three members of the government committee visiting madrasas seeking information on 12 aspects, including their source of funding.