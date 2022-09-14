Uttar Pradesh: Parties to launch campaigns against madrasa survey
Peace Party chief Dr Mohammad Ayub says party leaders and workers have launched an awareness campaign in the East U.P. districts to enlighten the community over the BJP government’s order on the madrasa survey
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Peace Party and Rashtriya Ulama Council have decided to launch a campaign and mobilise people to oppose a survey of madrasas that kicked off in the state on Monday. Despite their smaller presence in the state, these parties have significant influence over people from the Muslim community in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.
Peace Party chief Dr Mohammad Ayub said party leaders and workers have launched an awareness campaign in the East U.P. districts to enlighten the community over the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s order on the madrasa survey. It’s a plan to polarise the Hindu and Muslim communities on the issue, he observed.
“The Uttar Pradesh government is aware of the fact that people from the weaker section of the Muslim community are not in a financial position to admit their wards to regular schools. With the help of donations, madrasa management give free education, food and lodging facilities to students. Free education for every child is the Constitutional responsibility of the government. Instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, the government is trying to close madrasas,” he said
The national president of Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC), Maulana Aamir Rashadi Madani, said there was an uneasiness in the Muslim community over the survey of madrasas across the state. “Muslim bodies and organisations running madrasa should join hands to oppose the state government order. It’s a conspiracy against the Muslim community, and we will have to prepare a work plan to challenge the government plan to close madrasas,” he said.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the survey of madrasas as a “mini- NRC” and said the U.P government was harassing the Muslim community in the name of a survey. AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali is holding meetings in various districts to mobilise people from the Muslim community over the issue and gear up the party cadre for the upcoming urban local bodies election, he added.
The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday launched the survey, with three members of the government committee visiting madrasas seeking information on 12 aspects, including their source of funding.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
