Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 new Covid-19 cases, 72 more deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said.

At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

"In the past 24 hours, 13,685 fresh cases were reported while 3,197 patients were discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,224 deaths till now," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 3,892 infections were reported from Lucknow, 1,417 from Varanasi, 1,295 from Allahabad and 716 from Kanpur, among others.

The state capital reported 21 deaths, Allahabad 15, Kanpur five and Gorakhpur three, among others.

Prasad said 44,196 patients are in home isolation. On Sunday, more than 1.92 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and the total samples tested rose to over 3.69 crore.

So far, over 75 lakh beneficiaries have been administered anti-coronavirus vaccine, he said.