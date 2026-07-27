Uttar Pradesh showed extraordinary collective resolve under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, praised Uttar Pradesh for its remarkable achievement under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FILE PHOTO)

“The state had demonstrated an extraordinary collective resolve, with more than 350 million saplings planted in a single day on July 12. As the Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, this was a matter of special pride for me,” Modi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the prime minister for appreciating Uttar Pradesh during Mann Ki Baat.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Uttar Pradesh planting more than 350 million saplings in a single day under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign is a recognition of the state’s collective commitment to environmental conservation and the historic success of public participation.”

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that a society sensitive to nature can lay the strongest foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He reaffirmed that, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Uttar Pradesh will continue to strengthen and energise this national mission of environmental conservation, public participation, and green development.

In Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, “People across the country are fulfilling their responsibility towards nature through the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. When society comes together with such a spirit, it creates inspiring and exemplary outcomes.”

He noted that trees are not just for human beings; they are also home to countless living creatures.