Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing
- Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Four more bodies of Uttar Pradesh residents, who went missing after the Chamoli-glacial-burst in Uttarakhand, were found on Sunday, taking the state death toll to nine, while 59 others hailing from the state were yet to be found, said UP state officials.
Three of the recovered bodies were of Gorakhpur residents identified as Ved Prakash, Dhanushdhari and Sheshnath while the fourth belonged to Kushinagar resident Suraj Kushwaha. Bodies will be sent to the native places of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, said a UP government spokesperson.
"After verification by various government agencies, the list of missing people from Uttar Pradesh has been revised to 91," said Sanjay Goel, UP relief commissioner. "The government agencies have been able to locate and rescue 23 missing persons while nine have died and 59 persons are still missing," he added.
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7 and it appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. The deluge damaged several houses and at least two hydropower stations. Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited. A total of 51 bodies have been recovered so far, out of which, 25 have been identified, Uttarakhand police said on Sunday.
Also Read: Uttarakhand floods: 12 bodies found, no trace of 154 people still
"Among the still missing ones, 30 are from Lakhimpur Kheri, 10 are from Saharanpur, 5 from Shravasti, two from Rae Bareli and one each from Amroha, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Mathura, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur and Sonbhadra districts," Goel said.
The officers deputed by the UP government in Uttarakhand to coordinate with local administration in the search of the missing people are regularly updating both the state governments and the family members of the missing persons, said a government spokesperson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says will bring back old pension scheme in UP if voted to power: Report
- AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni said that the state government has hurt the incomes of the elderly by replacing the old pension scheme with a new one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing
- Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
- The fatal accident took place early morning near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget
- The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA
- Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP attracts investment intents worth ₹4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All set for a V-Day date!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
- The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops
- A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox