Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing

  • Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Four more bodies of Uttar Pradesh residents, who went missing after the Chamoli-glacial-burst in Uttarakhand, were found on Sunday, taking the state death toll to nine, while 59 others hailing from the state were yet to be found, said UP state officials.

Three of the recovered bodies were of Gorakhpur residents identified as Ved Prakash, Dhanushdhari and Sheshnath while the fourth belonged to Kushinagar resident Suraj Kushwaha. Bodies will be sent to the native places of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, said a UP government spokesperson.

"After verification by various government agencies, the list of missing people from Uttar Pradesh has been revised to 91," said Sanjay Goel, UP relief commissioner. "The government agencies have been able to locate and rescue 23 missing persons while nine have died and 59 persons are still missing," he added.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7 and it appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. The deluge damaged several houses and at least two hydropower stations. Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited. A total of 51 bodies have been recovered so far, out of which, 25 have been identified, Uttarakhand police said on Sunday.

"Among the still missing ones, 30 are from Lakhimpur Kheri, 10 are from Saharanpur, 5 from Shravasti, two from Rae Bareli and one each from Amroha, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Mathura, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur and Sonbhadra districts," Goel said.

The officers deputed by the UP government in Uttarakhand to coordinate with local administration in the search of the missing people are regularly updating both the state governments and the family members of the missing persons, said a government spokesperson.

