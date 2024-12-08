Menu Explore
UV index within safe limits in Lucknow, say experts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 08, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The UV index for the city was measured between 11 am and 3 am, experts who addressed the event said.

With an ultraviolet (UV) index of 5, UV radiations in the state capital were found to be within safe limits on Saturday.

Over 100 school students from Lucknow and 28 visiting students from Chittorgarh participated in an awareness workshop on the impact of UV rays, here on Saturday (Sourced)
Over 100 school students from Lucknow and 28 visiting students from Chittorgarh participated in an awareness workshop on the impact of UV rays, here on Saturday (Sourced)

This information was given out at a workshop organised by an NGO here to raise awareness on the impact on UV rays on climate change. The UV index for the city was measured between 11 am and 3 am, experts who addressed the event said.

Anuradha Gupta, the founder of Prithvi Innovations, which organised the workshop, said the event was held in association with Vidya Vihar Senior Secondary School in Chittorgarh. The head of the school’s science department, Dr Mohammad Yaseen, and his students have developed a way to measure the UV index. Twenty-eight students from Chittorgarh were invited to spend time with over 100 school students from seven schools of Lucknow, where they shared information on the harmful impact of ultraviolet rays, and practical ways to reduce exposure to them.

“We were surprised to find that Lucknow has a UV index of 5, which is in the safe zone. We will be taking this initiative on UV rays awareness forward in the upcoming months,” she said.

