Valour of armed forces must not be questioned: Rajnath

Lucknow: Political parties must not question the valour of the armed forces and should come together on issues of national importance, said union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, while speaking at a ‘Prabuddh Varg Sammelan’ here. Singh also took the opportunity to point out that the BJP was not against Muslims and Christians. (HT FILE)

The event was organised as part of Rajnath’s election campaign. He is running for a third consecutive term from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Singh criticised former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his statement dubbing the latest Kashmir attack a ploy to help the BJP win the elections.

On Sunday last, terrorists attacked an IAF convoy n which a corporal lost his life.

Criticising Channi, Singh said: “Indian Army’s valour must not be questioned. All political parties must come together on issues of national importance.” He also apprised the gathering about India’s self-reliance in arms manufacturing.

“We have exported arms of over ₹21000 crore,” he said . This included ₹4000 crore export of Brahmos missiles, he added.

Singh also assured that production of Brahmos missiles would start in Lucknow by 2026 and by 2027, India would be the third fastest growing economy of the world.

“ I never criticise former PMs. But from 2004 to 2014 India’s economy remained at 11 th position. After PM Narendra Modi came to power, India’s economy jumped to fourth position,” Singh said.

He also pointed out that 46 per cent of digital transactions in the world were being carried out in India.

“From 1951 till date, we had several governments. But only in the present regime 25 crore people have come out of poverty,” he said .

Singh also took the opportunity to point out that the BJP was not against Muslims and Christians. “It was a wrong narrative set by the opposition,” said Singh.