Water leaks from Lucknow airport’s Terminal 3 roof after rain

Moderate rains on Friday night caused water leakage from the roof of the Lucknow airport’s Terminal 3, raising concerns about its construction quality. The new terminal was inaugurated only months before in March. A screengrab from the viral video.

A video of rainwater leaking through its roof has surfaced online and was being widely shared.

This incident comes in the wake of a tragic event at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a portion of the roof collapsed, resulting in the death of a taxi driver and injuries to six people.

Passengers arriving at Terminal 3 of the Lucknow airport expressed fear and dissatisfaction with the situation. Sharad Kumar, a flyer, remarked: “Water seepage from its roof is not a good sign for any international airport. This shows the poor quality of work performed by agencies.”

In response to the criticisms, an airport spokesperson said: “There is no scope for an incident such as the one in Delhi happening in Lucknow. The Terminal 3 structure is of the highest quality. The water seepage was unexpected, and its reasons will be identified and addressed. Every nut and bolt used in the construction has passed quality tests.”

Despite the assurance from the airport’s management, passengers said that authorities must conduct a thorough investigation and make necessary repairs to restore their confidence.

Also, concerns among passengers extended beyond the leaking roof. Many criticised the airport for levying additional charges for services such as wheelchairs for senior citizens, highlighting what they perceive as a relentless money-making approach.

“Despite taking such charges, they are not able to properly maintain a roof,” a passenger said. Additionally, some noted a lack of seating, with only a few chairs available for the hundreds of travelers present inside the terminal at any given time.

The airport’s traffic marshals have also come under scrutiny. They are accused of harassing people who park their vehicles on roadsides to escape paying exorbitant parking charges.