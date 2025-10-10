‘We will form our PDA govt’: Akhilesh pledges on Mulayam Singh’s death anniversary

LUCKNOW On the death anniversary of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday pledged to form their own ‘PDA government’ to establish their “rights and dignity”. Without naming of any leader, he exhorted party workers to expose those, who despite being members of the PDA community, are standing with those who oppress the PDA community for selfish interests. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to his father and former union minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary, at Saifai village in Etawah district, Friday. (PTI Photo)

In a post on X, the SP chief stated: “Paying our heartfelt tributes to our revered leader on his death anniversary...we pledge to establish our rights and dignity by forming our own ‘PDA government!’”

He reiterated his pledge, “We will remain united to protect the Constitution and will continue to spread the message that ‘the Constitution is the lifesaver’ and ‘the Constitution is the shield’ to every person. We will forever defeat those who are hatching various conspiracies to end the reservation. And we will move beyond the ‘rule of justice’ and establish the ‘rule of social justice’.

“We will keep every oppressed, distressed and humiliated person united in the PDA. We will continue to advance the consciousness of PDA’s self-respect and self-esteem. We will decisively defeat the arrogance of the dominant and hegemonic people who perpetrate injustice and oppression,” added Akhilesh.

Several senior party leaders and workers paid floral tributes to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native village, Saifai, on his death anniversary. The main tribute ceremony took place at the leader’s samadhi (sacred memorial) where Akhilesh Yadav, along with the entire Yadav clan, participated in the programme. At the SP’s state headquarters in Lucknow, national secretary and former cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary paid homage by garlanding Mulayam Singh Yadav’s portrait.

In a pledge posted on social media, he stated: “We will continue to move forward, bringing with us those good and kind-hearted people from every society who are filled with humanity, who consider exploitation a sin, who are engaged in serving humanity without any sense of dominance or ego, and who strive in every way to end social discrimination.”