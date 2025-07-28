‘Why are terror attacks recurring under BJP rule’, asks Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned the recurring terror attacks during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule, pointing to the recent Pahalgam attack where 26 civilians were killed. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Sourced)

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Yadav asked, “Why are terrorist incidents happening repeatedly in the BJP government? Before the Pahalgam incident, there was an attack in Pulwama. Where did the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack disappear to?”

He lauded the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and remarked, “We congratulate the army for its bravery, courage and valour. If the army had another chance, it could have taken POK.”

The SP chief further alleged that the central government’s foreign policy has failed. He said that while India has built global goodwill, it has failed to receive adequate support during critical times. “India is respected in many countries of the world, but when the need arose, no one stood with India. It is a matter of concern that many countries are doing business with us, but why did they not stand up at the time of need?” he questioned.

Criticising trade relations with China, he said, “Trade is being done with China; everyone saw what China did. The central government should make a decision that for the next ten years, we will not allow any Chinese goods to come to India. Everything for the rich is coming from China. Farmers need fertilisers, but the things required for the fertilisers are not coming.”

Turning his attack towards the Uttar Pradesh government, the SP MP from Kannauj said the BJP’s double-engine government has failed in the state. He alleged that the state administration has mismanaged electricity, health, and education.