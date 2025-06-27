Will help strengthen Tejashwi in Bihar assembly polls: Akhilesh

: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said his party would help strengthen Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar assembly polls that are due later this year. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

“We will help strengthen Tejashwi Yadav and will be seen standing with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav,” former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said to media persons after celebrating Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj’s birth anniversary at SP headquarters here on Thursday.

Yadav said his party has resolved to follow the path shown by Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from the RJD and the family, via video call but was not aware that this would turn out to be so important. Akhilesh Yadav said Tej Pratap Yadav had called him twice and he (Akhilesh) called back via video call.

Akhilesh Yadav, during the video call, asked Tej Pratap Yadav from where the latter proposes to contest elections .

“This is what politicians ask each other,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

In a video circulated on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav is seen telling Akhilesh Yadav that he will take a decision about this after meeting the SP chief in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav further said the BJP would lose the Bihar elections. The people of Bihar have realised the game plan of the BJP, which changed the chief minister after the Maharashtra elections, he added.

He accused the BJP of violating constitutional provisions whenever it came to power.

Asserting that those opposing socialism were opposed to secularism too, he said the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) symbolised positive politics and the BJP, with a negative mindset, could not accept the same.

About the Etawah incident where a religious storyteller’s head was allegedly tonsured by a group of upper caste men, Yadav, in a lighter vein, said US President Donald Trump would be surprised to know about the same.

Asked about the ban on meat shops during the Kanwar Yatra, he said the BJP leaders do not practise what they preach. Terming the BJP as Bharatiya Jamin Party, he alleged it was grabbing the land of others.