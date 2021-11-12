Young batter Muskan Malik gives Aligarh reason to smile

Cricketers as well as fans at the Hamza Cricket Academy near Jamalpur in Aligarh were surprised to see a seven-year-old Muskan Malik fielding and catching the ball so quickly in 2009, but today the batter makes her home district proud. Although the girl’s talent was exceptional, many thought it was just “fun”. For young Muskan, though, it was serious business.

Twelve years since then, Muskan Malik, now 19, is among the top batters in her category in the country. With 360 runs, including three centuries at an average of 90.00 in just five matches so far, Muskan is among the top run-getters in the ongoing Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy.

Captaining Uttar Pradesh for first time after doing well as skipper of the Under-19 side before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Muskan Malik and Co would be playing against Odisha in the pre-quarterfinals in Bangalore on Saturday.

“She has always taken cricket seriously. We supported her at every stage of her life,” said her younger brother and mentor Rashid Malik, who took her to the cricket ground for the first time.

“Initially, I felt her love for cricket was just a pastime, but he was serious from the very first day and always impressed everyone with her batting and fielding on the ground,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy for us to let a girl play cricket in Aligarh, but people soon realised Muskan’s talent. She is now the pride of Aligarh,” he added.

In fact, Muskan Malik’s talent started getting attention after she moved to the Abdul Cricket Academy at the Maua Khera Ground under the guidance of one Masood. In her first season with the Under-19 squad at the age of 17, Muskan stroked 350 plus runs and went on scoring 250 plus runs in her first season with the senior side when the season abruptly ended due to Covid-19.

The youngest in a family of four brothers and sisters, Muskan Malik always shows her prowess as a batter.

“She was quite sure of getting a chance to showcase her talent at the Women’s IPL in Dubai the last time, but couldn’t get a chance to play. But she didn’t lose her confidence and kept reminding herself to make the cut the next time,” her brother said.

“Now, I am part of my father’s dairy business. Only because of Muskan’s creditable show in the sport, we are being treated differently in the society. We all wish to see Muskan playing for India in future,” he said.

Muskan’s coach Masood, who runs his academy at the Aligarh Cricket School, praised the cricketer’s talent.

“From the very first day, she has been performing wonderfully and doesn’t mind facing male bowlers at the nets. She plays matches against male cricketers for our academy and enjoys her game,” said Masood, adding, “Muskan has been a great learner and adapts quite quickly.”

“I see a great talent in her. I am sure that if she continues to score runs like this, she will have a chance to make it to the Indian side for the next year’s World Cup,” he added.