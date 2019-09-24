Ludhiana MC fixes fines for littering, not segregating waste

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:59 IST

For improving solid waste management in the city, the general house of municipal corporation (MC) on Monday approved ‘Solid Waste management and Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws 2019’.

Under these by-laws, the MC has fixed fines and penalties for the residents caught spitting, littering, failing to segregate waste at sources, etc. If the violators fail to pay fine, they will be liable to do community service including road sweeping or graffiti cleaning. The violation can also result in imprisonment and a case will be filed under Environment Protection Act 1986.

As per the by-laws, it will be necessary for each and every waste generator to segregate the waste (biodegradable and non-biodegradable) at source. The authorities will have to ensure 100% door-to-door collection of waste in the city in exchange of user fee or service charges, which will be collected from waste generators.

FINE FOR SPITTING

As per the MC officials, the residents will be liable to a penalty of ₹250 if they are caught spitting in the open and a penalty of ₹1,000 will be imposed if the residents are caught littering.

A penalty of ₹250 will be charged if the residents fail to segregate waste generated in their homes. A fine of ₹5,000 will be charged if the dairy animals are caught defecating in open. The residents will have to give segregated waste (biodegradable and non-biodegradable) to the garbage pickers. Penalties have also been finalised for littering, dumping of waste at non-designated sites. Penalties will also be imposed on bulk generators if they fail to deal with their waste on their own. Proportionate fines will be imposed depending on the size and category of the building.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:59 IST