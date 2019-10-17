Man tied to tree, beaten by mob in UP town; three arrested

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:12 IST

Three people were arrested on Wednesday, two days after a mob tied a man to a tree and beat him savagely in Bindki town of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh following a brawl at a wheat flour mill.

With the video of the incident going viral, the Fatehpur police registered an FIR on late Wednesday night and made the arrests.

Superintendent of police, Fatehpur, Ramesh (he goes by one name) said the others involved in the incident were being identified and more arrests would follow.

The police said one Shafi Ahmad runs the wheat flour mill where Vikas Yadav had gone to buy flour.

It is said the two got embroiled in a fight following which the mob tied Vikas to the tree and beat him. He was beaten for more than 20 minutes before the police intervened.

The locals alleged Vikas was the aggressor and he assaulted the owner first. He also suffered serious injuries, they said.

The Bindki police reached the site and struggled in rescuing Vikas from the mob.

He was first admitted to the government hospital from where he was shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur.

On Wednesday night, Vikas’s brother Dhirendra Yadav filed an FIR naming six people and 10 unidentified people. The police arrested Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Javed. Raids were being conducted for three remaining named accused, the police said.

