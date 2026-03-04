Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand allocates portfolios a month after taking oath

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the newly appointed Council of ministers, assigning key departments to cabinet colleagues while reserving for chief minister Yumnam Khemchand any portfolio not specifically allocated to other ministers. CM Yumnam Khemchand will also oversee any department that has not been specifically allocated to another minister. (ANI)

A government notification issued by the Government of Manipur’s Secretariat (confidential and cabinet department), and signed by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, detailed the allocation of portfolios among ministers.

According to the notification, the portfolios were assigned in pursuance of Rule 6(1) of the Rules of Business of the Government of Manipur, with the Governor of Manipur acting on the advice of the Chief Minister.

The two deputy chief ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, were assigned two departments each. Kipgen was allocated the rural development and panchayati raj department, as well as the tribal affairs and hills department. Dikho was given charge of the public health engineering department and the forest, environment and climate change department.

Additionally, Konthoujam Govindas Singh was assigned the Home department as well as the youth affairs and sports department, while Khuraijam Loken Singh was allocated the arts and culture department and the tourism department.

The allocation of portfolios comes after Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as the new chief minister of Manipur on February 4, along with four other MLAs who were sworn in as members of the Council of ministers, including two deputy chief ministers.

Amid the Manipur crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023, following the threat of a no-confidence motion, N Biren Singh was forced to resign on February 9, 2024. President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13. Nearly a year later, just hours before Yumnam Khemchand took oath as the new chief minister of Manipur on February 4, President’s Rule was revoked across the state.

The Manipur crisis has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

As per the 91st Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003, the strength of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the respective Legislative Assembly, with a minimum of 12 members.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has a total of 60 seats. However, following the demise of two MLAs — National People’s Party (NPP) legislator N Kayisii on January 18, 2025, and BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte on February 20 after prolonged treatment for injuries sustained during the Manipur crisis — the Assembly currently has 58 sitting members.