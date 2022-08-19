Mother with her paramour assaults 13-year-old son, arrested in Gurugram
The 13-year-old saw his mother in an objectionable position with her paramour.
A woman and her paramour were arrested for assaulting and threatening her minor son after he saw them in an objectionable position here, police said on Thursday.
Vishal, the woman's paramour, allegedly burnt the 13-year-old's face and feet with a hot sieve and also threatened to chop his legs after the boy threatened to complain against him.
A police complaint was filed after the boy managed to escape from the house and managed to reach the Child Welfare Committee with the help of a man.
According to the complaint filed by the boy, a school dropout, he lives at a rented accommodation in Gurugram along with his mother who works at a pantry in a private company.
Also Read | Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical
His father and siblings live in Bihar, their native state. For the last one year, Vishal used to frequent their Gurugram room, the boy said.
He said on Independence Day, as he walked down from the terrace, he saw the room locked from outside. He peeped in from the window only to see his mother and Vishal in a compromising position.
"I opposed them and said I would complain at Vishal's house. After this, I went to park to play. Vishal followed me and dragged me to the house. On the way, he called my mother and told her to heat the sieve. At home, he burnt my face and feet with the sieve. He slapped me while my mother beat me with a rolling pin," the boy said in his complaint.
He also alleged that Vishal was discussing with his mother that he would chop his legs, and on hearing this, he escaped from the house.
He reached the CWC office with the help of a man, following which the police complaint was lodged.
His mother and Vishal have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 37 police station.
"We arrested the man and victim's mother and let them off on police bail after they joined the investigation. The boy is being treated in hospital as he has burn injuries on his feet while the further probe is on," inspector Devender Singh said.
-
BJP vs AAP in 'paid news' row over NYT copy featuring Delhi deputy CM Sisodia
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party on Friday traded jibes - the BJP accused the AAP of highlighting 'paid news' copies- after reports of its education model in Delhi were carried in The New York Times and the Khaleej Times (which credited NYT for the copy). A similar attack was launched by the BJP's Delhi IT cell head, Punit Agarwal.
-
Bihar teen abducted on bike tries to escape, crushed by truck behind them
The incident took place in Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township in western Bihar's Rohtas district. Police said they were yet to identify the girl. Witnesses said they saw two men on the bike with the young girl. She landed in front of a container truck that was behind the motorcycle and was crushed to death. The two men on the bike escaped. Dehri station house officer Rajiv Kumar said they were trying to identify the girl and the two men.
-
Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off found in West Bengal; probe ordered
Carcasses of at least four Indo-Pacific Finless Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off were found in the coastal district of East Midnapore in West Bengal on Friday. A team of biologists working along a stretch of a beach in East Midnapore found the carcasses. The most distinct feature of the finless porpoise is that it lacks a dorsal fin. Instead, it has large flippers on their sides.
-
Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics
This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”
-
Satbir Singh Gosal is vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University
Satbir Singh Gosal, 67, has been appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The Punjab government made an announcement to this effect on Friday. Also read: Punjab VB unearths vehicle fitness certificate scam at Sangrur RTA office Gosal was among 57 applicants and finally selected from among a panel of three. He was the director, research, at the university before he retired seven years ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics