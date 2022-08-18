Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical
Nuh/Punjhana: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Bicchor village, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday and the matter was reported to the police at 12.30pm. The survivor is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added.
According to Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), the girl followed her mother out of their house on Tuesday. “The minor was crying and following her mother as she did not take her along. Her mother asked her siblings to take care of her and they tried to pacify the child. She left home unaware that her daughter was following her and was at least 50 metres ahead of her, walking towards the field. She could not hear her child cry due to the noise in the neighbourhood where other children were playing,” he said.
Singh said the juvenile’s house was on the way to the field and noticed the child. “He picked her up and took her to a nearby field and raped her. The villagers heard her cries from the field and tried looking for her. Meanwhile, her father reached the spot and raised an alarm,” Singh added.
Village residents tried to cover up the incident but the girl’s father refused and reported the incident to the police. Following this, senior police officers examined the area.
Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that as soon as the matter came to their notice, a special investigation team was constituted under DSP Singh. “A crime team was sent to the spot and samples were collected. Teams were asked to work on technical surveillance as well as human intelligence to apprehend the juvenile,” he said.
Singla said that the juvenile was identified by the villagers and was apprehended near Bicchor bus stand. The SP and other officials went to the spot and met the family members at the hospital. Police officers are coordinating with the family and doctors.
Singla assured family members of a speedy trial and timely justice. Police said that teams questioned more than 20 people and raids were conducted based on technical, scientific and physical facts. “The juvenile was not known to the family and never visited their house. The boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and was sent to an observation home on Faridabad,” Singla informed.
Chandigarh: Organs of 3 people give 11 PGI patients another chance at life
The organs of three deceased patients from Punjab gave 11 patients at PGIMER a second chance at life over the last fortnight. Vandana Chopra, 45, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Rajpura, was operated upon for a brain tumour at a private hospital in Mohali. But she could not be revived post surgery. The retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
