Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical

Nuh/Punjhana: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Bicchor village, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday and the matter was reported to the police at 12.30pm. The survivor is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added.

According to Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), the girl followed her mother out of their house on Tuesday. “The minor was crying and following her mother as she did not take her along. Her mother asked her siblings to take care of her and they tried to pacify the child. She left home unaware that her daughter was following her and was at least 50 metres ahead of her, walking towards the field. She could not hear her child cry due to the noise in the neighbourhood where other children were playing,” he said.

Singh said the juvenile’s house was on the way to the field and noticed the child. “He picked her up and took her to a nearby field and raped her. The villagers heard her cries from the field and tried looking for her. Meanwhile, her father reached the spot and raised an alarm,” Singh added.

Village residents tried to cover up the incident but the girl’s father refused and reported the incident to the police. Following this, senior police officers examined the area.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that as soon as the matter came to their notice, a special investigation team was constituted under DSP Singh. “A crime team was sent to the spot and samples were collected. Teams were asked to work on technical surveillance as well as human intelligence to apprehend the juvenile,” he said.

Singla said that the juvenile was identified by the villagers and was apprehended near Bicchor bus stand. The SP and other officials went to the spot and met the family members at the hospital. Police officers are coordinating with the family and doctors.

Singla assured family members of a speedy trial and timely justice. Police said that teams questioned more than 20 people and raids were conducted based on technical, scientific and physical facts. “The juvenile was not known to the family and never visited their house. The boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and was sent to an observation home on Faridabad,” Singla informed.

