11th century Shiva temple in Ambarnath in peril

MUMBAI: Resting in a quiet grove of mango and tamarind trees on the banks of the Waldhuni River, the Shiva Temple at Ambarnath is a timeless masterpiece of the Shilahara Dynasty. Almost a thousand years after it was built, this archaeological treasure is now at risk. Made in black stone and lime located on the banks of Waldhuni river, the Shiva Temple was constructed by Shilahara King Chhittaraja and continued during his successor Nagarjuna's regin, and was completed during the reign of his youngest brother Mamvaniraja in AD 1061. The temple is known for its Hemadpanthi style, in Ambarnath. (HT PHOTO)

The local civic body is using the temple’s historical significance to push a commercial agenda by allegedly violating legal provisions protecting archaeological monuments. The work being undertaken – such as constructing a commercial plaza within the prohibited area – could even threaten the temple’s structural integrity.

Controversy erupted in January 2023, when Sarita Khanchandani, an advocate who runs Hirali Foundation, an environmental NGO, had secured details through a Right to Information (RTI) application. She found that the Ambarnath Municipal Council (AMC) had allegedly misused permission granted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai Circle, for various works. The permission was for repairing an existing road, and cleaning and beautification of the jalkund (ancient water tank) outside the temple premises.

The ASI had underlined that the temple, being an ancient monument, is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, and new construction was prohibited within 100 m, that is, the protected area. Only repairs of existing structures would be allowed. Further, construction within a 200-m radius outside the prohibited area must be limited, and would require the permission of the National Monument Authority (NMA).

Instead, Khanchandani has alleged in complaints to various authorities, the AMC has violated the AMSAR Act by constructing a commercial plaza with more than 100 stalls within the prohibited area.

Further, she alleges violations within the 300-m radius as well. She said the ASI had granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for repairs to an existing ghat, boundary wall and pedestrian bridge that leads to the temple within the prohibited area. Instead, the AMC is building new ghats on the opposite bank of the Waldhuni River, and has concretised a portion of the riverbed. The concretising was done during the Shivratri festival last year.

Acting on Khanchandani’s complaints, the ASI on January 30, 2024, surveyed the temple and its surroundings, and found the outer wall of the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) had been damaged by weathering. It also pointed to the erosion of sculptures, and cracks in the temple walls and stone beams. The survey found that the boundary wall was dilapidated, in places, and iron grilles were in urgent need of repair.

In March 2024, the ASI directed the AMC to stop the allegedly unauthorised construction work within the prohibited area of the temple. It clarified that the construction permitted by ASI was for a public utility building within the regulated area, that is, beyond 100m from the protected monument. However, the AMC allegedly paid no heed.

Khanchandani, in her complaints, said the AMC had axed old trees in the temple precinct, violating environmental laws. She said the entire riparian region around the temple has been destroyed, a claim supported by satellite images.

Her claims are also supported by Aman Singh and Anamika Sharma, students of Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science at the South Indian Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, who have researched the Shiva Temple’s condition. They told HT that the AMC’s construction work has destroyed the sensitive ecological zone around the shrine.

“There are also many encroachments on the temple premises and its surroundings, including a bungalow that is occupied, within the prohibited area,” said Singh.

And, yet, AMC chief executive officer, Umakant Gaikwad, claims no rules have been violated. “This is a municipal corporation project and all the necessary approvals have been secured, including from the ASI. Work on the Waldhuni River involves treating drainage water and constructing ghats, an important development initiative. The digging is part of the ghat construction, while pipeline work is essential to divert drainage water away from the Shiv mandir. There is no violation involved,” said Gaikwad.

Superintending archaeologist, Dr Abhijit Ambekar, with the ASI’s Mumbai Circle, told HT, “I visited the temple to assess the situation, and later sent a team of expert engineers to study its condition. Water seepage from the roof will be taken up immediately after the monsoon.”

He added, “I met municipal officials and instructed them to divert the nullah to preserve the sanctity of the temple, as its presence compromises the surroundings. This is a long-pending issue and will require some time to fix. A shed within the temple premises is also in poor condition, and we will take up repairs on a priority basis. It is high time these works are undertaken.”

With the temple standing at the crossroads of history and modernisation, locals and activists insist that unless the state government takes strict action, the preservation of the monument and its ecological integrity will continue to be at risk.