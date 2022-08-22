120-year-old Masina Hospital gets 22 crore facelift

Mumbai: The historic Masina Hospital—city’s second oldest healthcare centre, is all set to complete the ₹22 crore revamp of its patient facility in the next two months. The 270-bed hospital, located in Byculla, is known for its psychiatry and burns wards.

The hospital, which became functional with four patients in 1902, and was known for treating patients during the Spanish flu, has recently recentered itself as a multispeciality hospital that also has a heart transplant programme and a dialysis centre.

Spread over 8-acres of land, Masina had initially thought of reviving and restoring the heritage look of the hospital. However, sources have confirmed that the medical facility has put its restoration project on hold for now.

Dr Vispi Jokhi, chief executive officer, said the focus is on upgrading the patient facility. “Our hospital is one of the oldest Parsi Trust-owned hospitals and our focus is on affordable healthcare. While we want to have the restoration work done, our focus right now is on upgrading the health infrastructure only. We started with revamping our operation theatres last year amid the pandemic. This was followed by upgradation of the wards,” he said.

The Kharas Memorial Centre, which houses the main wards, and operation theatres, now has centralised air-conditioning, which was not there earlier, said Dr Jokhi.

He added that the revamped operation theatres now have HEPA filters and laminar airflow for stringent infection control. “We now have suites. But, the beds in the general ward and the beds in suites will have the same patient care. All the beds are connected via monitor to keep a check on vitals like ECG, heart rate, oxygen levels etc. We have also introduced day care centres,” said Dr Jokhi.

The hospital has renowned vascular surgeon Dr Gustad Daver heading the advisory board to help them with the revamp plans. “The work started last year and we intend to complete it in the next two months. We have introduced a 14-bed dialysis centre as well and have made a separate provision to attend to sero-positive patients to avoid spreading infection, if at all. The dialysis centre also has a private room, in case of a demand for the same,” said Behram Khodaiji, joint CEO.

