13-yr-old boy impregnates elder sister, booked

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping and impregnating his elder sister aged 15 years. Police booked the boy after the Vashi General Hospital reported a medico legal case (MLC) when the parents visited the hospital to terminate their daughter’s three-month-old pregnancy. HT Image

In a statement given to the police, the girl claimed her younger brother impregnated her after they watched porn together. They tried having sex for the first time in December last year, but failed, said a police officer involved in the investigation. “But in the following month (January), the boy allegedly raped her even as she had asked him not to. The matter was finally disclosed to the mother after the victim missed her monthly cycle,” said the officer.

The boy was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case has been transferred to the Khandeshwar police and the Child Welfare Commission will decide the further course of action in the boy’s case.