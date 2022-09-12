20-year-old climbs onto train roof to click selfie, suffers 80% burns
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries (80%) after accidentally touching the overhead wire of a parked train at Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday morning
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries (80%) after accidentally touching the overhead wire of a parked train at Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday morning.
The police suspect the injured might have climbed the train’s roof to click a selfie.
The incident took place at 9.55am on board the train which leaves the yard in the afternoon to reach Bandra terminus and then is flagged off as the Aravali Express.
According to the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), the man has been identified as Aman Shaikh, who works as a loading-unloading agent at an area shop outside the railway station in Jogeshwari East, from where parcel orders on Flipkart are delivered to close by localities.
Anil Kadam, a senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, said that Shaikh had reported on duty at 5.30am on Monday and as there was no work, he left the shop at 9.30am when the duties were being changed.
“Shaikh’s colleagues and the boss had left the shop and afternoon shift employees had not arrived when Shaikh left,” said Kadam.
The officers said that at 9.55am, the point man at Jogeshwari yard heard a loud noise. As he rushed to the spot on the east side of the tracks between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari station, he saw the man on the floor. “It is not clear why Shaikh went to the yard or why he climbed the train’s roof. We have not found any witnesses to the incident as yet but he had his mobile phone in his hand when he suffered the shock and was possibly taking selfies,” said Kadam.
The Borivali GRP noted down the incident and sent Shaikh to KEM Hospital for treatment, “Shaikh has suffered around 80% burns and is critical,” added Kadam.
The police are questioning Shaikh’s colleagues to find out why he went to the yard or whether he went there often. “The yard is open and accessible. Cement-carrying bogies are unloaded at the yard and there are always workers there. As it is open, there are no CCTVs installed near the spot but we are trying to find out how Shaikh landed up there and why he climbed the train roof,” added Kadam.
-
No need for thieves' nod, says Bengal BJP chief ahead of Nabanna rally
The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said police in the state are behaving like the ruling Trinamool Congress' cadres, adding there is no need for permission to march to the secretariat. He said three BJP leaders will lead the 'Nabanno Chalo' campaign from Howrah Ground, College Square, and Santraganchi, respectively.
-
Second structural audit begins at Prince Aly Khan Hospital
Mumbai: A second structural audit of the historic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH) started on Monday afternoon, three weeks after its management decided to shut its in-patient service on August 22. The management had to take the help of the police to start the structural audit process. The 154-bed hospital started as a 16-bed nursing home in 1945. The hospital treated more than 3000 Covid-19 patients during the Covid pandemic.
-
Mumbai A day after he caused a furore by walking out of the Nationalist Congress Party national convention in Delhi, senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday insisted that he was not unhappy. At the national convention on Sunday, Ajit Pawar left the dais when Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil was delivering a speech. He said that an issue was made out of nothing when he went to the washroom.
-
2 real estate firm directors booked for duping bizman of ₹19.12 Cr
Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has booked two directors – a husband-wife duo -- of a real estate firm for allegedly duping a construction businessman to the tune of Rs 19.12 crore. Kinnar Nayak was lured by the two to invest money in a redevelopment project on Link Road, Goregaon West.
-
How do Delhi Police safeguard expensive items seized from criminals?
Every evening, when office hours for clerical staff are over at the police station, the room is locked. But at a police station in Central Delhi, things are different. There is a police officer standing guard around the clock. While small jewellery items such as bracelets (recovered from snatchers or house burglars) are common in malkhanas, it is rare for police stations to have such expensive case property, as these items are called.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics