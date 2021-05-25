‘4,522 buildings in Thane in dangerous condition’

The pre-monsoon survey of dangerous buildings conducted by the Thane Municipal Corporation has revealed over 4,522 buildings in Thane are in dangerous condition. Of these, over 73 buildings are in extremely dangerous category (C1) and need to be evacuated and 154 in C2A (can be structurally repaired), which also need to be evacuated. The survey states 2,416 buildings are in C2B (can be repaired without evacuation) and 1,879 in C3 (minor repairs needed) category.

While Naupada has the most number, 43, buildings in extremely dangerous categories, Mumbra and Wagale Estate have the highest number of buildings in C2B and C3 categories.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “Most of the buildings here are stuck in legal battle or in dispute over redevelopment. Merely a few of these 43 are occupied at present. Overall Mumbra has highest number of 1,419 dangerous buildings,followed by 1069 in Wagale Estate.”

Civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma had asked officials to vacate all dangerous buildings in the city by May 31.