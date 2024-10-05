MUMBAI: The Arnala police on Friday arrested six staff members of a de-addiction centre in Virar West for allegedly killing an inmate who fled from their custody on September 2. The staffers had assaulted the inmate, identified as 44-year-old Sayyed Khan, in a bid to make an example out of him for others, leading to his death, said police. 6 de-addiction centre staffers arrested for assaulting, killing inmate

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Poorna Jeevan Foundation located at Satpada in Virar West, where Khan was enrolled for de-addiction. On September 2, he fled from the centre along with two other addicts, but was nabbed on Tuesday from Malad. He was then brought back to the de-addiction centre and assaulted with iron rods and wires by the manager and five staff members, injuring him severely. The two other inmates who had fled with him but were nabbed prior to him were also assaulted by the staff members, leaving them seriously injured.

Khan’s relatives approached the police after he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Based on their complaint, police booked and later arrested the centre’s manager Nadeem Qureshi, 28, and staff members Sonu alias Bhupendra Hunjan, 34, Kundan Pawar, 24, Fardeen Baloch, 25, Fareed Khan, 25, and Yogesh Shetty, 55.

“The six men were arrested for murder and produced before the court. They have been remanded in police custody till October 10,” said a police officer from Arnala police station.