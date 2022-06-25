A combative Aaditya names and shames rebels
Mumbai: Hours after the Shiv Sena’s national executive affirmed faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, his heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray made his own outreach to party workers at Mahalaxmi. Terming the rebels as “dirt” that the party had been rid of, he dared the rebel MLAs to resign and contest by-polls against the Shiv Sena.
All though Saturday the party was in fire-fighting mode. While Aaditya Thackeray addressed party workers at Mahalaxmi’s Lala Lajpatrai college, party MP Arvind Sawant addressed workers at an auditorium in Charni Road, and Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut addressed a gathering of workers in Kandivali.
The growing prominence of Aaditya and his Yuva Sena functionaries in party affairs is being forwarded as one of the key reasons for the rebellion by Eknath Shinde. The meeting at Mahalaxmi was a way to underscore the Aaditya’s role as the future of the party. Sources say that he will be holding many such meetings across the city ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election scheduled in a few months’ time.
A key moment in his address came when he began naming key rebels calling them turncoats. “Dilip Lande held my hand and said that he would not leave the party and yet he went. I challenge him to tell me about one development work that I did not do for him. Similarly, we had planned several tourism projects in Sandipanji’s [Bhumre] constituency. It feels bad that our people left in this manner.” Hitting out at Mahim legislator Sada Sarvankar, Thackeray said, “Sada bhaagte rehte hai (Keeps running forever). He had quit the party earlier too and then came back.”
Striking a combative note, the 32-year-old Thackeray said, “The dirt from the party has gone, now whatever would happen will be for the better.” The betrayal came from within the party and not an ally, he said. This was the same venue from where two years ago he had announced his decision to contest as MLA from Worli. “We have resolved to fight and emerge victorious. If they have the guts to fight against the Shiv Sena then they must resign and contest the election; we are ready. I know that our warriors will not let them even campaign in Maharashtra,” he declared amid loud cheers by the audience.
Expressing confidence about winning floor test in the state legislature, Thackeray said that the rebel MLAs would also have to face the floor test of the Shiv Sainiks. “The road from the airport to Vidhan Bhavan goes through either Parel or Worli and Byculla, we will all see them on the day there is a floor test and you will too. Mumbai and Maharashtra are ours, and we will not let one else rule it,” the MLA from Worli.
5 detained for vandalising MP Shrikant Shinde’s office; Sena workers hit the road for Thackeray
Ulhasnagar/Navi Mumbai: The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar. On Saturday morning, around five persons arrived outside the office shouting slogans against the Shinde clan. They pelted stones on the photo of Shrikant Shinde. Shiv Sena party workers protested in Navi Mumbai and Panvel in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Dighi Port seeks additional 304 HA of land to grow three times as large
Mumbai: The Dighi Port, situated in Ratnagiri's Murud and Shreevardhan talukas, has submitted a proposal to the Union Environment Ministry seeking to reclaim an additional 304 hectares of land from the adjoining Arabian Sea and Rajapuri Creek to expand its premises and operations. For comparison, the BMC's Coastal Road project in Mumbai involves the reclamation of 110 hectares of land from the Arabian Sea.
Man booked for insulting Prophet in WhatsApp group
Bhiwandi: The repercussions of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement against Prophet Mohammad are still felt in Bhiwandi city, with another case registered by the police on Saturday against a 27-year-old man who sent a similar kind of message (which Sharma had shared earlier) on one of the WhatsApp groups. He had some arguments over petty issues in the group, so he posted a message and video humiliating Prophet Mohammad.
Eknath Shinde slams govt for ‘withdrawing’ police protection as rebel MLAs’ offices vandalised
Mumbai: Revolting Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security of the rebel legislators with him in a bid to pressurise him. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil also said police have been asked to provide security to the families of the rebel legislators. The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar.
Emergency a dark chapter in country’s democracy: U.P. dy CM Pathak
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday felicitated those who had opposed the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day 47 years ago (June 25, 1975). In the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Emergency fighters narrated those years when all freedom was curtailed and those opposing the curbs on fundamental rights were dealt with sternly.
