MUMBAI: After the police put a stop to wire thieves who posed as contract employees and stole the copper wires laid down by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the criminals have now expanded their targets to other establishments. A gang of thieves has stolen copper wires, copper pipes and copper coils worth ₹47.63 lakh, which were installed by a private contractor for air-conditioning and wiring purposes at Mandale Depot of the Metro. After MTNL, copper cable thieves now target metro stations

“We registered on Tuesday a case against unknown people under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer.

The complainant is Sunil Seth, a project manager at Jakson Limited, a key partner company that is providing engineering, procurement and construction services to Indian metro railway projects. Jackson Limited is doing mechanical and installation work at the metro station.

“In the metro stations and related buildings, air-conditioning and wiring work are going on. For this, copper pipes, copper wire and coils are brought. During an inspection, it was found that the copper wires, coil, and pipes, along with light fixtures installed on the first and second floors of the building, were missing. The security supervisor was not aware who stole it,” said the police officer.

The alleged theft occurred multiple times in December 2024, April and May 2025. But the complainant approached the police recently.