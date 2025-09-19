Alert TC helps nab ‘caretaker’ who kidnapped 2-year-old from KEM hosp

MUMBAI: The Bhoiwada police have arrested a 42-year-old man who informally assisted patients at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from the hospital premises on Tuesday night. The boy went missing from the KEM Hospital premises on Tuesday night (HT Photo)

The accused, Amol Udalkar, boarded the Tutari Express, which originates at Dadar and terminates at Sindhudurg, with the boy on Tuesday night. He was spotted by an alert ticket checker before the train reached Thane and detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) shortly past midnight. On Wednesday morning, both Udalkar and the boy were handed over to the Bhoiwada police, after which Udalkar was formally arrested while the boy was reunited with his family.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the boy’s father, 25-year-old Anilkumar Harijan, was a daily wager and resided with his family in Bhiwandi. His wife, 22-year-old Antima Harijan, was admitted at KEM Hospital in August following complaints of breathing trouble. She was lodged in ward number four, while her mother-in-law Badnadevi, husband Anilkumar, daughter Sakshi, 4, and son Aayush, 2, were staying in the hospital’s maternity ward.

On Tuesday evening, Anilkumar Harijan accompanied his wife Antima to the medical intensive care unit of the hospital for a medical procedure.

“When he returned to the maternity ward, he noticed that his son was missing and inquired with his mother, Badnadevi. She told him that an unknown man had taken Aayush outside around 9.30pm as he was crying a lot. The man had been visiting the family for the past 2-3 days to play with the kids and had also given them some chocolates, she told her son,” a police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

When Aayush didn’t return for a long time, the family tried looking for him on the hospital premises, but in vain. On Wednesday morning, they went to the Bhoiwada police station and lodged a missing complaint, based on which a kidnapping case was registered against the unknown man under section 137 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

As per the standard operating procedure in cases of missing persons, the Bhoiwada police shared details of the missing child and description of the suspect with all police units across the region.

By this time, both Udalkar and the child were in the custody of the Thane GRP.

“After fleeing from the hospital, Udalkar boarded the Tutari Express with the child and slipped into one of the reserved sleeper compartments,” said the police officer quoted earlier.

When the ticket checker on board noticed that Udalkar was drunk and was travelling ticketless, and the child did not seem to be related to him, he called the control room and informed the Thane GRP. Once the train reached Thane, the GRP took both Udalkar and the child into their custody.

“When the Thane GRP received information about the missing child and suspected kidnapper on Wednesday morning, they contacted us,” the officer said. The Bhoiwada police subsequently arrested Udalkar formally and reunited the child with his parents at KEM Hospital, with due permission from the Child Welfare Committee, the officer added.

“The accused worked informally as a caretaker at KEM Hospital, assisting patients with medical procedures and odd jobs. He has denied the kidnapping charge and claimed that he liked the boy and had taken him along to Dadar as he was crying a lot,” the officer said. “He claimed he boarded the Tutari Express to use the washroom as the child had spoiled his clothes, but by the time he had managed to clean his clothes, the train started.”

The police, however, refused to buy his claims and are interrogating him to ascertain what he planned to do with the child.