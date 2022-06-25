Anand Dighe, leader anew in the Sena pantheon
Poster art in Mumbai speaks much louder than any leader’s rhetoric in Mumbai, and if one reads the iconography that has sprung up here like wild bloom in the monsoon rain, the message is loud and clear: Anand Dighe, a Sena leader from Thane who died in 2001, has become the new poster boy in the Sena pantheon, in places even overshadowing party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
The reason for Dighe resurrection thus is not far to seek. He was Eknath Shinde’s mentor, opening all doors for his meteoric rise from auto rickshaw driver to all-powerful minister. Dighe who embodied the idea of a hard-core Sainik was a skilled organiser, and built the party up from scratch in the Thane-Dombivali and Kalyan belt. Under his leadership this entire region became a Shiv Sena bastion as he groomed a strong second-rung of leadership, including Eknath Shinde. Dighe’s aggressive brand of politics and his uncompromising loyalty to the party led to his arrest in connection with the murder of Mohan Khopkar, a Shiv Sena corporator who had voted against the party’s candidate in mayoral election in Thane city which led to Sena losing the same. After the loss Dighe declared that those who had betrayed the party would not be spared. Khopkar was murdered shortly after Dighe’s exhortation and Dighe was booked under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. Dighe however received a groundswell of support with Shiv Sena alleging a witch-hunting by the then Congress government in the state.
His popularity only grew after his release from jail and led to his complete domination of politics in the district until his death from a cardiac arrest following an accident in which his vehicle was crushed by a truck coming from the opposite direction in 2001. His following among Sainiks was such that they ransacked the Singhania Hospital in Thane where he had been taken. Several top Sena leaders including Uddhav Thackeray had to be moved out of Thane to prevent any untoward incident as Sena workers went berserk.
“Even two decades after his death, Dighe still remains a charismatic figure in Thane city and the district with a significant section of Sena workers who see him as a demigod,” says senior journalist Milind Ballal who knew Dighe closely. “He ran a rough and ready justice system for the poor who were not entertained by authorities, he mentored scores of party workers and it’s no wonder that Eknath Shinde invokes his name as he rebels against the party,” says Ballal. While Eknath Shinde may swear allegiance to Bal Thackeray, Uddhav will always have a greater claim on the legacy of the Sena founder. That’s not the case with Dighe and Eknath Shinde was actually mentored by him so its easy to capitalise on that relationship. It was Shinde who had a key role in the production of a biopic on Dighe that released a few weeks ago which prepared the ground for a renewed interest in Dighe’s life.
When he was alive, Dighe’s growing popularity had created some unease for the SEna top leadership especially given the talk that Dighe would be right person to lead Shiv Sena after Balasaheb Thackeray. If not him, his protégé now stakes a serious claim to the Sena mantle.
Termination of insurance firm’s contract: Ex-health minister Soni demands high-level probe into officers’ role
Former Punjab health minister OP Soni on Friday demanded a probe into the role of bureaucrats in connection with the termination of contract of an insurance firm, hired to pay claims under Aayushmaan Bharat- Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna, during the previous Congress regime.
Rebel legislators to move court if deputy speaker doesn’t recognise them
The battle for power in Maharashtra reached the state legislature on Friday. Reacting to Shiv Sena's disqualification motion against 16 rebel legislators, the Eknath Shinde faction has challenged deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to take any action on the motion. The Shinde camp, in a pre-emptive move, on June 22 filed a notice of removal under Article 179 of the Constitution and rule 11 of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules against Zirwal.
Man slashes wife with paper cutter for delaying dinner, arrested
Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly slashing hMujawar'swife several times with a paper cutter on Thursday night, as he was irked with hHis 42-year-old wife, Rahat'sspending time on her mobile phone, watching television serials, and delayed serving him dinner. Deputy commissioner of police (zone 12) Somnath Gharge, said the couple had regular fights over this issue.
Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found
The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village's home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.
State police on high alert, security beefed up outside homes of rebel Sena MLAs
Mumbai: All police stations across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert after they received information that Shiv Sainiks are attacking offices of the rebel MLAs, who have chosen to join the rebellion, led by urban development minister Eknath Shinde. The police leadership on Friday, decided to increase its presence outside the residences, and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and also, at prominent places in major cities.
