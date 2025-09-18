MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reiterated its commitment to completing key infrastructure projects on time, ensuring that citizens face no inconvenience during ongoing construction activities. During a comprehensive inspection of major project sites across the city, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, directed officials to maintain strict timelines and prioritise public comfort. Bandra-Dharavi bridge 1st phase to be completed by Nov 2025

Speaking at the Bandra-Dharavi flyover site, Bangar emphasised the urgency of completing the first phase of the reconstruction project by 30 November 2025. He said that 90% of the work was completed. “Once this phase is finished, two new southbound lanes will be opened for traffic, providing direct access to the Mahim Causeway flyover. It will significantly improve traffic speed, ease, and safety,” he said.

The flyover reconstruction is part of the larger Mithi River widening project. The river’s mouth, where it meets the sea, is being widened to allow for faster discharge. To minimise obstructions to the water flow, the flyover is constructed in two phases.

Bangar confirmed that the work order for the second phase will be issued shortly and that the project completion target is 18 months. However, he was clear that the timeline must be defined before the actual start of construction. He instructed departments to secure all required permissions in advance, including No Objection Certificates from the traffic division. “Delays must be avoided, and citizens should not face any inconvenience,” he said, issuing a firm directive to all project stakeholders.

Bangar also inspected the construction of a new flyover over a drain between E Moses Road and Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. This new link is designed to provide direct connectivity between two arterial roads and is expected to ease the traffic burden in the Worli Naka, Mahalaxmi, and Lower Parel areas.

The project, scheduled to be completed by December 2026, is nearly 30% done. He reiterated the importance of being on schedule and maintaining quality throughout the execution phase.

The inspection continued at the Bandra skywalk, located between Bandra Railway Station and the MHADA office, which is currently undergoing reconstruction. Bangar expressed satisfaction that 80% of the work was already finished.

As per directions from the Bombay High Court, the BMC is working to open the skywalk for public use before 31 December 2025.

“The remaining work must be completed within the next three months. Each stage of construction has a defined timeline, and any delay will lead to strict action against the contractor,” Bangar warned.