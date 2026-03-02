MUMBAI: Concerned about the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB)’s plan to commercialise the Carter Road promenade, Bandra residents on February 26 met MMB officials to oppose the proposed changes and ongoing activities at the promenade, particularly regarding plans for monetisation and alleged violations on the seafront stretch. The representation was signed by IMPACT—Citizens Movement for Environment and Civic Action. Bandra-ites meet Maritime Board to stop Carter Road monetisation, question need to exploit public spaces

At the meeting, the residents brought up the proposed revenue-generation model through private partnership for the maintenance and upkeep of the promenade and other areas under the MMB’s jurisdiction. They pointed out that the promenade had been maintained for the past 35 years by the BMC and the MMB without extensive commercial activity and questioned the need to introduce commercial elements into public spaces.

“The municipal taxes collected from citizens should adequately cover the upkeep and day-to-day cleaning of parks and promenades, which is a fundamental duty of the BMC,” said Carter Road resident Naazish Shah. “There is no need to monetise each and every garden, open space, waterfront and promenade.”

The Bandra residents also sought clarity on why suburban areas were being chosen to implement what they described as a new commercialisation policy. They questioned why similar measures were not being introduced in affluent South Mumbai neighbourhoods and asked whether a uniform policy existed for parks and promenades across the city.

Concerned about what they termed as the “uglification” of public spaces through hoardings and other commercial installations, the citizens also discussed the digging up of the promenade for proposed LED hoardings by M/s Star Electricals. HT was the first to publish a report on February 11 titled: ‘Citizens cry foul over 35 LED hoardings plan for Carter Road promenade.’ Following this, the government intervened and suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar on February 19 directed that the process to erect these hoardings be stayed and asked civic and maritime authorities to review whether such commercial installations were allowed under current development plans.

Bandra residents said that they had been assured that the poles would not be installed and that the damaged tiles would be repaired. They acknowledged that repair work had already commenced and thanked the authorities for responding to citizens’ objections.

Concluding the meeting, residents urged the MMB to consult citizens and stakeholders before introducing any policy on the commercialisation of public spaces. They maintained that as taxpayers funding the maintenance and upkeep of the city, they needed to have a say in how public areas were developed, particularly in ways that minimised environmental impact.

Milind Surve, the MMB’s port inspector for Carter Road remained unavailable for comment.