BMC starts demolition of illegal building in Pydhonie
Residents put up a strong resistance when officials from the civic body arrived here at 11 am on Tuesday
Mumbai Residents of Gulistan Apartments on Ismail Curtay Road, Pydhonie, are not willing to let go of their homes, despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) beginning demolition work on Tuesday. Ninety affected families – who bought their homes between 2018 and 2019 -- continue to reside here, despite the broken walls and stripped floors in the illegal building.
HT had reported on Monday how four years after its illegal status was raised in the assembly and C-Ward officials suspended by the state government for allowing the structure to come up right under their nose, BMC had disconnected the building’s electricity and water supplies.
Residents put up a strong resistance when officials from the civic body arrived here at 11 am on Tuesday. Only three families from the ninth floor were evicted by the police.
Amol Mesharam, designated officer, C-Ward and in-charge of the demolition said, “BMC has torn down the flooring on ninth floor and broken the slabs on the eighth floor. The floor of the terrace has been punctured. The demolition of the entire building is in progress.”
The officer noted three rooms on the ninth floor have been demolished, despite which people are continuing to reside. “They are resisting BMC’s action at their own risk and cost. They had approached the high court earlier to protect their homes, but the apex court order stated that they should vacate the premises in a month. They have not followed the order,” Meshram said.
Meshram observed that residents will continue to fight tooth-and-nail, ignoring the fragility of the partly demolished building. “This concerns their life’s savings. They would prefer to live within the debris. After we removed the electric meter yesterday, they installed a new one. They have got a van with a generator as well,” he said.
Residents refused to comment on the matter with HT.
The building has houses of varied dimensions – one-room kitchens, 1BHKs and 2BHKs, measuring between 125 and 500 sq ft. It will be razed by a BMC appointed contractor and brought to ground zero in 2.5 months.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
