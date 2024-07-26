 BMC to withdraw 10% water cut starting July 29 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
BMC to withdraw 10% water cut starting July 29

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 07:28 AM IST

At present, due to heavy rainfall, the water stock of all seven reservoirs providing water to the city exceeds 66.77%. Reservoirs like Tulsi and Tansa were already full by 20 July and 24 July, respectively

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that it is lifting the 10% water cut in the city starting July 29 (Monday) due to the overflowing of the Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes.

The Vihar began overflowing at 3:50am, reaching its total capacity of 27,698 million litres. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Vihar began overflowing at 3:50am, reaching its total capacity of 27,698 million litres. Meanwhile, Modak Sagar overflowed at 10:40am, reaching its maximum of 128,925 million litres.

There was a constant increase in water storage, with levels rising by approximately 61% from July 1 to July 25. It is expected to last till the last week of July, August, and September.

This led to BMC lifting the ongoing water cut. At present, due to heavy rainfall, the water stock of all seven reservoirs providing water to the city exceeds 66.77%. Reservoirs like Tulsi and Tansa were already full by 20 July and 24 July, respectively.

At the beginning of the monsoon season, the water storage in the reservoirs had reached a three-year low, due to which BMC imposed a 5% water cut on May 30 and then a 10% cut on June 5. This cut was also applied to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and the surrounding Gram Panchayats.

Mumbai’s water supply comes from seven reservoirs, which are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Dam, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi. All of these reservoirs have a total usable water storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

