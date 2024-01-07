Caretaker, three others arrested for extorting senior citizen

​MUMBAI: A senior citizen residing in Khar reported an incident, leading to the arrest of his 20-year-old live-in caretaker and three male accomplices. The complaint stated that the caretaker, hired through an online service on December 29, attempted to extort money by recording an indecent video of the elderly man. The police took action on Friday, arresting all four suspects. HT Image

According to the police, the 63-year-old complainant accused the caretaker, Neetu, of filming him during a massage session on the night after her hiring. Allegedly, she attempted to blackmail him for money using the recorded video

The day after the massage incident, the complainant said he woke up with the feeling that Neetu had done something wrong. He asked her to leave after giving her a day’s salary. “The same night, she called me and threatened to make the video public if I didn’t pay her ₹40,000. I refused, but I started getting multiple calls per day from different numbers and people claiming to be Neetu’s friends telling me that I should now pay them ₹1 lakh,” the complainant told the police.

On Friday, the complainant finally approached the police who booked Neetu, Anil, Kiran and Rajesh for extortion (IPC 384). All the accused have been arrested by the police.