CM likely to visit Germany to study operations of highways

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde, a few ministers and officials from various departments are expected to visit Berlin in Germany and visit the Autobahn, the federal controlled-access highway system, CMO officers said on Tuesday.

The Shinde-led delegation is expected to visit Berlin in the first week of October, an official from the CMO said, adding, “The visit is to study the design, management, and maintenance of the highways. The endeavour is to replicate the management of the highways, like Samruddhi Expressway and other upcoming roads in Maharashtra. Shinde was minister of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation when the Samruddhi was constructed, and under his leadership, other ambitious road projects are being undertaken. He had planned to visit the Autobahn highway system for a long time.”

The state government has written to the Indian Embassy in Germany for the visit and the date is expected to be finalised in the next few days.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde is also expected to attend the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Maharashtra. The signing of the MoU will take place in London on October 3, 2023. The MoU is to bring Chhatrapati Maharaj’s iconic tiger’s claws (wagh nakhe) – an iron weapon used to kill Bijapur sultanate’s general Afzal Khan in 1659 in Mumbai.

HM Shah to visit Aurangabad

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will attend Marathwada Muti Sangram’s concluding session in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad, on Saturday. He will attend the function from 5.30pm to 6.30pm before leaving for Hyderabad.

The state cabinet meeting is also taking place in Sambhaji Nagar on September 16. The cabinet is expected to take Marathwada-related decisions in its special sitting.

