MUMBAI: The Indian Coast Guard has busted an international oil smuggling racket operating through a sophisticated sea-air coordination network, following an operation carried out around 100 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast earlier this week. Coast Guard busts international oil smuggling racket off Mumbai coast

The operation, conducted on February 5 and 6, led to the interception of three vessels suspected of illegally transferring large quantities of oil and oil-based cargo in international waters. Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate sourced cheap fuel from conflict-affected regions and transferred it mid-sea to merchant tankers, allowing the operators to evade customs duties and regulatory oversight of coastal states, including India.

According to officials, the racket was run by a network of handlers operating across multiple countries, who coordinated the sale, movement and transfer of fuel between sea-going vessels. Coast Guard surveillance systems first detected a motor tanker engaging in suspicious activity within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, triggering a detailed digital and intelligence-based investigation.

Using data pattern analysis, Coast Guard teams identified two additional vessels closing in on the tanker, raising suspicions of illicit ship-to-ship fuel transfers. Specialist boarding teams subsequently intercepted the three vessels about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai.

During sustained searches, examination of electronic data onboard, verification of documents and interrogation of crew members, Coast Guard personnel established the modus operandi of the syndicate. Officials said the vessels were found to frequently change their identity to evade detection by maritime law enforcement agencies.

The ships are now being escorted to Mumbai, where they will be handed over to Indian Customs and other law enforcement agencies for further investigation and legal action. Initial inquiries suggest that the vessel owners are based outside India.

Deputy Inspector General Ajay Chaturvedi, who is in charge of operations, said the vessels and crew would reach Mumbai on Monday under Coast Guard escort.

“There are organised gangs that procure diesel from conflict-ridden zones and sell it to merchant vessels in deep seas, causing significant revenue loss to India,” Chaturvedi said, adding that the Coast Guard had been tracking the syndicate for a considerable period.

Coast Guard sources said the crew members are currently in detention and will be formally arrested after the vessels are brought to Mumbai. Multiple agencies are expected to question the crew once custody is transferred.