MUMBAI: Following the ground-breaking ceremony of a passenger jetty and terminal building near Radio Club by Maharashtra Minister for Ports and Fisheries Nitesh Rane last week, Colaba residents have intensified their opposition to the project. They are now seeking an immediate stay on the construction and plan to challenge the proposal in the Bombay high court on Monday. Colaba residents request stay against proposed jetty between Gateway of India and Radio Club

In a letter addressed to local MLA Rahul Narwekar, residents have expressed grave concerns over the jetty’s potential adverse impact on the local community and Mumbai’s coastal ecosystem. The letter, dated March 15, reiterates objections previously raised in January 2025 with both Narwekar and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). These objections, which were acknowledged by authorities, warned of the environmental, heritage, and socio-economic threats posed by the project.

Despite these concerns, residents were dismayed to witness the inauguration of the jetty on March 13 by Nitesh Rane. They argue that the move disregards the valid and repeated appeals of the Colaba community, with no transparency or consultation with local stakeholders.

The letter, signed by Subhash Motwani, president, and Pervez Cooper, vice president of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA), warns that the jetty’s construction could have disastrous consequences. Residents claim that necessary permissions have not been secured, and there is an alarming lack of public disclosure regarding the approvals obtained for the project.

They further argue that crucial environmental and logistical concerns remain unaddressed. Issues such as high tides, rising sea levels, climate change impacts, and the risk of flooding have not been adequately studied. The jetty, they contend, will only add to the existing infrastructure challenges in Colaba, including illegal parking mafias, encroachments, and traffic congestion.

Drawing from their successful intervention in halting the robotics parking project in Mumbadevi, residents are urging their elected representatives to take immediate action in securing a stay on the jetty’s construction. They propose that a comprehensive feasibility study be conducted to evaluate environmental, social, and safety risks before any further development proceeds.

Kunti Oza, chairperson of Clean Mumbai Foundation in Colaba, underscored the flawed traffic study that was conducted for the project. “The study failed to consider key factors. The majority of traffic in the area is generated by tourists and events at the Taj Hotel, including weddings. The situation is already chaotic, and with the jetty expected to accommodate even more cars and passengers, congestion will worsen. The once-beautiful promenade and pavements will be overwhelmed. Why exacerbate an already unmanageable problem?” she questioned.

Advocate Prerak Choudhary, representing CHCRA, criticised the MMB for failing to engage with stakeholders and local residents. “The absence of a breakwater for the jetty, traffic gridlocks on approach roads, and the hardships this will impose on residents have not been taken into account. Some No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been granted without due diligence, and multiple conditions have been violated. We are now moving court to seek an immediate stay on further construction,” said Choudhary.